Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.73 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $37.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $150.43 or 0.00555617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,073.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00339957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00430191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,281,372 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

