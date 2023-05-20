Moonriver Price Hits $6.62 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00024336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $46.02 million and $1.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,801,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,956,120 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.