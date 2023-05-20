MQS Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

