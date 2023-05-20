MQS Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

