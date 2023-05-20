Multichain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00030065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $149.48 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

