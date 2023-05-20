My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $907,181.41 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $907,181.41 and approximately $519,103.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

