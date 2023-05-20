NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $247.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

