Nano Market Cap Tops $97.72 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $97.72 million and $262,889.41 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,244.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00340105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00553144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00429463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

