Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

