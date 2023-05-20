Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

