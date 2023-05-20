Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 39,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,858. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neonode by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neonode by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

