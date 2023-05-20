New Hampshire Trust Invests $63,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,045,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

