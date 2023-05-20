New Hampshire Trust Makes New $125,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $365.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

