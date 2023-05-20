New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

