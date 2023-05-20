Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nextracker Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $42,403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $3,840,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,040,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $598,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.