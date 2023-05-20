NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 82,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 169,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,000,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 581,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 395,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

