NL Industries, Inc. (NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 20th

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NL. StockNews.com began coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

