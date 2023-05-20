Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NBN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 55,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,594. The company has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.