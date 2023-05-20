Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$42.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.95.

NPI stock opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$27.20 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

