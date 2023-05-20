Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp accounts for approximately 2.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 6.18% of Northrim BanCorp worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 45,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $283,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

