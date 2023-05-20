NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,188. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

