NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 0.81. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.