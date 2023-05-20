NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.
NovoCure Stock Performance
NVCR stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 0.81. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
