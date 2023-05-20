NYM (NYM) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

NYM (NYM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and approximately $405,181.29 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16465444 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $650,836.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.