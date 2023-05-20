Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 5.3 %

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

