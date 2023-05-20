Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Orica Stock Performance
OCLDY stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.
About Orica
