Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $22.75 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 22.75 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OROVY opened at $96.35 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
