OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSIS opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

