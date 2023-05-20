Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

