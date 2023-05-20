Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 346,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,728,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.