Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 1,165,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,878. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

