Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,155,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.