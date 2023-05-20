Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crane by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 57.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.