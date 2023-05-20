PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $637,803.44 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

