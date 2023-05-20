Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.60% of Pembina Pipeline worth $112,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

