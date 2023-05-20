PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $11.83 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.