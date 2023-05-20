Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 335,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,128. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $836.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 178,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Stories

