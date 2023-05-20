PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.