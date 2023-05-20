PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.