PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Insider Transactions at PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $68,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,175,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,488,910.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,900 shares of company stock valued at $368,696.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

