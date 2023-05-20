Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.