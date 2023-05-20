Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVT. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Pivotree Stock Up 0.3 %

Pivotree stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47.

About Pivotree

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.25 million. Pivotree had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Pivotree will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

