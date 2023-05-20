Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
