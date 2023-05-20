Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.