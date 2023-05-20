PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $89,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

