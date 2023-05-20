PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,559 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $118,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $217.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

