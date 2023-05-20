PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Waste Management worth $161,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.