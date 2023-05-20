PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBTHF stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

