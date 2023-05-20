PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

