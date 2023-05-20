PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Brett Lee Paschke Purchases 7,500 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PRA Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PRA Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PRA Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading

