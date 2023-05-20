Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 4.2 %

PGNY opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,929.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.