Prom (PROM) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $79.41 million and $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00016007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.72 or 0.99959152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.41282949 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $18,160,022.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

